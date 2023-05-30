DHAKA - Bangladesh's state-owned gas company PetroBangla will sign a 15- year deal with QatarEnergy on Thursday to buy 2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually, its chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker said on Tuesday.

"Under the new deal with Qatar, the LNG will be supplied from January, 2026," Sarker told Reuters.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that QatarEnergy would be signing a long-term LNG supply deal with an Asian entity on Thursday.

