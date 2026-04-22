Arab Finance: Banque Misr has raised the annual interest rate on its three-year fixed-rate Al Qimma certificate to 17.25% with a monthly return, up from 16%, effective Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026.

The certificate is available for purchase and renewal through the bank’s digital channels, including BM Online internet and mobile banking, in addition to ATMs nationwide and its network of approximately 900 branches and banking units.

The certificate is issued to individuals in denominations starting from EGP 1,000 and in multiples thereof. Its three-year term commences on the business day following the purchase date.

Banque Misr stated that customers may access credit facilities against the certificate, including loans and credit cards secured by its value, in accordance with applicable regulations. The certificate may be redeemed after six months from the issuance date, subject to the bank’s terms and conditions.

The bank noted that the rate adjustment comes as part of its ongoing review of savings products in line with market developments and customer requirements, alongside its broader focus on service delivery and contribution to economic activity in Egypt.