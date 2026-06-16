Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Monday’s trading session on a positive note, as the EGX30 index climbed by 0.60% to 52,306.66 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also rose by 0.86% to 5,832.63 points, while the EGX35-LV increased by 0.24% to 6,065.59 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.33% at 15,447.28 points and by 0.25% at 21,231.48 points, respectively.

A total of 3.720 billion shares were traded at EGP 11.446 billion over 224,224 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 3.726 trillion.

Retail investors dominated 70.85% of total trading transactions, while institutions accounted for 29.14% of trading.

Egyptian traders took over 82.85% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors represented 3.69% and 13.46%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 583.008 million and EGP 63.492 million, respectively. Meanwhile, non-Arab foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 646.500 million.