Arab Finance: The Egyptian Maintenance Company (EMC), known as San Masr, has won a 10-year international tender to carry out long-term maintenance for natural gas turbines at the Arab Potash Company’s power generation plant in Jordan, according to a statement.

EMC was awarded the €46 million contract after strong competition with major specialized multinational companies. This supports Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ strategy to drive the companies’ foreign expansion and boost their competitiveness in regional and international markets.

The company will provide integrated maintenance and technical services for two Siemens Energy's natural gas turbine units, which generate 110 megawatts (MW) of electricity and produce 170 tons of steam per hour to supply the industrial operations at the complex.

This award reflects growing confidence in EMC’s technical capabilities and specialized expertise, as the company has established itself as a reliable partner in executing maintenance, industrial, and energy projects both in Egypt and abroad.