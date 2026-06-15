Arab Finance: National Printing Company posted 43% lower consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 71.224 million in the first three months of 2026, compared to EGP 124.918 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

Net sales decreased by 3.7% to EGP 1.665 billion from EGP 1.729 billion.

Meanwhile, standalone net losses after tax plunged by 34.3% to EGP 1.656 million during the January-March 2026 period from EGP 2.521 million in the first three months of 2025.

The National Printing Company, established in 2006, has an extensive history in the printing and packaging industry.