Arab Finance: Misr Duty Free Shops posted a 27.8% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, as per a disclosure on June 14th.

The firm generated net profits of EGP 220.200 million in the nine months ended March 31st, 2026, compared to EGP 305.124 million in the same period of FY 2024/2025.

Meanwhile, total operating revenues surged to EGP 996.560 million from EGP 1.017 billion a FY earlier.

Established in 1975, the public shareholding company is engaged in the import and sale of duty-free goods in foreign and local currencies. It also sells products to consumers without being exempted from taxes in sales fairs at air, sea, and land ports. In addition, it offers several brands and types of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, fragrances, gift items, electrical and household appliances, and housewares.