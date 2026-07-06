Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Globalpharma, a leading generics manufacturer in the UAE and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, has reduced its carbon footprint by approximately 11,400 tonnes of CO₂ through the installation of a 612 kWp (kilowatt-peak) rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system at its manufacturing facility in Dubai Investments Park (DIP). The system is expected to generate approximately 25.3 GWh (Gigawatt-hour) of clean energy, supporting improved energy efficiency and reduced reliance on grid-supplied electricity.

The system was developed in collaboration with 386 Sky Solar Energy Systems LLC, bringing together Globalpharma’s focus on operational optimisation with specialised expertise in industrial-scale renewable energy deployment.

Fully operational, the solar installation has been implemented under Dubai’s Shams Dubai programme, enabling both on-site energy consumption and the export of surplus power to the grid through a bi-directional metering system. The project represents a significant step in integrating clean energy within Globalpharma’s manufacturing operations while enhancing overall operational performance.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Basem Albarahmeh, Chief Executive Officer of Globalpharma, said: “This initiative builds on a broader set of measures we have been implementing to strengthen efficiency and sustainability across our manufacturing operations. The integration of solar energy is a natural extension of our efforts to optimise resource utilisation, enhance energy efficiency and progressively reduce the environmental footprint of pharmaceutical production. As we continue to scale our capabilities, our focus remains on embedding sustainable practices within core operations, supporting a more resilient and future-ready manufacturing platform that aligns with evolving industry and regulatory expectations.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmad Al Khayyat, Chairman of Three Eight Six, said: "Partnership is a statement of intent. Global Pharma has chosen to embed clean energy" into their manufacturing operations, and that is exactly the kind of leadership that moves an entire industry forward. UAE's Net Zero ambition will be built on decisions like this one."

The initiative also aligns with broader national priorities, including the UAE’s clean energy transition and Net Zero 2050 strategy, supporting the progressive decarbonisation of industrial operations within the healthcare manufacturing sector.

About Globalpharma

Globalpharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC. Established in 1998, Globalpharma is currently a market leader in key generic pharma segments with a strong regional footprint. Globalpharma started its operations in the UAE in 2003 and expanded its growth in 2008 with product line extensions and new product launches across 14 countries in the GCC and

select African markets. Currently Globalpharma has two Manufacturing plants, A state of the art Beta-Lactam Penicillin Manufacturing plant providing the Amoxicillin & AmoxiClav brands in the larger MENA region. Additionally, catering to the Lifestyle disease segments, is a General Medicine Manufacturing Plant with a variety of Liquid & Oral Solid Dose capabilities. www.globalpharma.ae

About 386 Sky Solar Energy Systems LLC

386 Sky Solar Energy Systems LLC is a UAE-based Commercial & Industrial solar energy company delivering rooftop, ground- mount, and carport solar solutions across the GCC, helping businesses transition to clean energy in line with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 vision. www.threeeightsix.me