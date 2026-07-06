Dubai, UAE: The University of Manchester has been ranked among the top 40 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2027, reinforcing its global standing as one of the world's leading universities, recognised for the quality of its research, global partnerships, teaching excellence and real-world impact.

The rankings assess the performance of more than 1,500 institutions worldwide across various areas, including research and discovery, employability and outcomes, international engagement and sustainability. The University of Manchester achieved an overall score of 84.6 and delivered particularly strong performances across several key indicators, including ranking 7th globally for international research collaboration, highlighting the strength of its global partnerships and knowledge exchange activities. It was also ranked 10th worldwide for sustainability, 28th for employer reputation, and 32nd for academic reputation.

As governments and organisations across the Middle East continue to prioritise knowledge-based economic growth and skills development, global rankings provide an important benchmark for students and professionals seeking institutions that combine academic excellence with real-world application.

Randa Bessiso, Founding Director & CEO of The University of Manchester – Dubai: “In a highly competitive higher education environment, being ranked among the world’s top 40 universities demonstrates the strength of the University’s global standing and the quality of its teaching, research, and partnerships. Across the Middle East, we continue to see growing demand for globally recognised qualifications that equip professionals with the skills and global perspectives needed to lead through change, embrace innovation, and contribute to long-term economic development. As the region continues to invest in human capital and future workforce development, we remain committed to providing access to world-class education that supports both individual career progression and broader regional ambitions.”

Marking 20 years in the region, The University of Manchester – Dubai has supported the development of a highly skilled professional community through advanced postgraduate study and executive learning. Its programmes are designed to strengthen capability across industries and contribute to the region’s evolving talent and innovation needs.

The University of Manchester is also one of a small number of global universities that consistently perform strongly in global university rankings. For instance, the University has ranked first in the world for progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Times Higher Education (THE) Sustainability Impact Ratings. This result places Manchester among 1,603 universities across 114 countries and territories and marks its eighth consecutive year in the global top ten, making it the only institution to maintain this distinction since the rankings were introduced in 2019.

For more information about where the University is ranked, visit: https://www.manchester.ac.uk/about/rankings/

About The University of Manchester – Dubai

The University of Manchester’s Middle East branch at Dubai Knowledge Park opened in 2006 and is the largest and fastest growing in the University’s international network, comprising five hubs in key business cities around the world. The branch has supported over 3,700 students in the region and graduated around 2,600 students. The branch also works in regional collaborations with a range of industry groups, professional bodies and companies, and supports a regional alumni base of over 5,500.

www.manchester.ac.ae

Media contact: manchester@teamlewis.com