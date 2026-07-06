Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudia Cargo, the leading national air cargo carrier in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced the expansion of its dedicated fleet with four Boeing 777-200 Freighters. This addition marks a strategic expansion as part of the company’s plan to double its dedicated cargo fleet and enhance its operational capabilities, supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

This expansion is an extension of Saudia Cargo’s vision to develop its operational capabilities and expand its global network, enabling it to meet the growing demand for air cargo services, deliver greater value to its customers and partners, and strengthen its role in connecting the Kingdom to global markets.

The company is scheduled to receive its first new Boeing 777-200 Freighter aircraft during the fourth quarter of 2026, with the remaining deliveries to be completed sequentially throughout 2027. These new aircraft will support Saudia Cargo’s network spanning four continents and increase its capacity, keeping pace with the growth of global trade.

Commenting on this expansion, Eng. Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director of Saudia Cargo, said: “This announcement represents a strategic milestone in Saudia Cargo’s journey, reflecting a long-term vision we initiated years ago to enhance our capabilities and expand our global presence. The addition of four new freighters is the first step in this phase, reinforcing the value we deliver to our customers and partners, and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub. What we are announcing today is only the beginning of a new era of growth and expansion.”

Mr. Omar Arekat, Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for the Middle East at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: “Saudia Cargo’s order for Boeing 777 Freighters is a testament to the airplane’s unmatched performance and versatility. The agreement strengthens our longstanding partnership with Saudia Group, which has spanned over 75 years, and we look forward to further supporting their cargo growth initiatives.”

Saudia Cargo recorded a strong operational performance in 2025, utilizing a network of over 90 destinations to deliver more than 570,000 tons of cargo, while driving continuous growth in revenues, national exports, and e-commerce. The company also maintained an on-time performance above 90 percent, backed by three IATA CEIV certifications and six specialized ISO certifications, with an NPS score of 57 reflecting growing customer trust.

These achievements provide a solid foundation for Saudia Cargo’s next phase of global growth, strengthening its role in enabling trade and connecting global markets, while supporting the Kingdom's logistics ambitions and delivering its brand promise of ‘Life Uninterrupted’.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo is the leading national air cargo carrier in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, headquartered in Jeddah. Leveraging the Kingdom’s strategic geographical location, the company serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting East and West.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades defined by innovation, resilience, passion, and commitment to a ‘human-first’ approach, the company has maintained its position as one of the most dynamic cargo carriers in the world.

As a member of the SkyTeam Cargo alliance, Saudia Cargo benefits from a network of over 945 destinations worldwide. Equipped with a modern fleet of Boeing aircraft, the company provides fast shipping services, particularly for sensitive cargo such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and dangerous goods.

Over the past decades, Saudia Cargo has strengthened its global position and reliability through its vital role in transportation and supply chain support, driving its continuous growth and cementing its global leadership.

For more information, please visit: saudiacargo.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Fahad Alzahrani

Manager of PR & External Communication

Email: falzahrani@saudiacargo.com

Reem Tajer

Burson

Email: reem.tajer@bursonglobal.com