Reaffirming its institutional commitment to embedding a culture of sustainability and strengthening the principles of governance and transparency, National Investments Company (NIC) has published its third consecutive Annual Sustainability Report, highlighting its key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) achievements and initiatives. The report reflects the Company's continued commitment to integrating sustainability principles across its investment and operational activities.

The report demonstrates NIC's commitment to aligning its operations with leading international standards while fostering a sustainable business model that supports responsible economic growth and creates long-term value for shareholders, clients, and the wider community. It also reflects the Company's commitment to contributing to Kuwait Vision 2035 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The publication of the report builds on National Investments Company's ongoing efforts to strengthen corporate disclosure and promote a culture of transparency. It further reinforces the Company's position as one of the first investment companies in Kuwait to adopt regular sustainability and governance reporting, enhancing stakeholder confidence and reaffirming its long-term commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainable development.

On this occasion, Mr. Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al Derbas, Managing Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at National Investments Company, stated that the publication of the Company's third Sustainability Report marks another milestone in its journey to embed sustainability as a core pillar of its corporate strategy. He emphasized that sustainability has become a fundamental pillar of the Company's operations and decision-making, extending beyond regulatory compliance and disclosure requirements.

Al Derbas added: "The Company continues to strengthen its sustainable business model by adopting best governance practices, advancing innovation and digital transformation, investing in human capital, and supporting community and environmental initiatives that contribute to economic and social development. These efforts reinforce National Investments Company's position as one of Kuwait's leading investment institutions."

He further noted that during the year, the Company launched its corporate sustainability identity, 'Wajha', and introduced its Sustainability Ambassadors Network to embed a culture of sustainability across all departments. These initiatives form part of a comprehensive corporate transformation strategy aimed at integrating sustainability principles into the core of the Company's business model and strategic decision-making, in line with leading international reporting and disclosure standards.

Al Derbas emphasized that corporate success is no longer measured solely by financial performance, but also by an organization's ability to generate sustainable economic, social, and environmental impact. He noted that the Sustainability Report serves as a strategic platform reflecting the Company's commitment to transparency while showcasing its efforts to build a more sustainable future founded on responsibility, innovation, and institutional excellence.

Empowering Talent and Building Capabilities

Al Derbas added that throughout 2025, National Investments Company continued to invest in its human capital as one of the key drivers of sustainable growth by fostering a supportive work environment centered on continuous development, talent empowerment, and a culture of performance and innovation. The Company also continued attracting and developing national talent through specialized training programmes and comprehensive professional development plans. In addition, NIC reinforced its commitment to diversity and inclusion by promoting equal opportunities, empowering women, and enhancing the employee experience through initiatives that strengthen employee engagement, support health and wellbeing, and foster a culture of continuous learning, while reinforcing the values of fairness and respect across the workplace.

Environmental Performance

On the environmental front, the Company continued throughout 2025 to strengthen its environmental practices by enhancing emissions measurement and management while improving the quality of its environmental data. It also implemented targeted initiatives to improve energy efficiency and reduce water consumption across its facilities. In addition, NIC expanded its recycling efforts, reduced reliance on single-use plastics, and promoted environmental responsibility among employees through awareness and volunteer initiatives, reflecting its commitment to embedding more sustainable operating practices.

Governance and Digital Transformation

In the area of governance, the Company maintained its strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity, supported by a Board of Directors that provides effective strategic oversight and risk management, alongside a proven track record of compliance with the highest standards of regulatory compliance, anti-corruption, and data protection. NIC also continued advancing its digital transformation agenda by adopting cloud-based solutions, AI-powered systems, and enhanced cybersecurity measures, further improving operational efficiency and reinforcing its position as one of Kuwait's leading institutions in innovation and digital transformation.

Concluding his remarks, Al Derbas said: "Our third Sustainability Report marks another milestone in our journey towards building a more sustainable and resilient organization. Through this report, we continue to strengthen the integration between our financial performance and sustainability principles across the environmental, social, and governance pillars. This supports our ability to create long-term value, reinforces the confidence of investors and stakeholders, and contributes to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals in the State of Kuwait."