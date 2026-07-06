Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group today announces the removal of daily price limits for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and futures contracts listed on the Exchange, reinforcing its commitment to a more efficient, liquid, and investor-responsive market. This will be in effect from 3 August 2026.

The initiative is designed to support more efficient price formation, more continuous liquidity provision, and smoother trading for investors. By allowing ETFs and futures prices to reflect new information in real time, ADX is reducing trading disruptions such as trading halts and pauses caused by daily bands, while strengthening quality of market price formation and efficiency.

As the most liquid ETF hub in the MENA region, ADX offers a broad and diverse range of products, including thematic and Sharia-compliant funds. The removal of price limits further enhances the advantages of the platform for investors seeking efficient investment execution and diversified exposure.

The move also supports the continued development of ADX's derivatives market. Removing price limits gives investors greater flexibility to hedge exposures and implement investment strategies without restrictions caused by trading price limits.

The removal of price limits for ETFs and futures contracts is aligned with ADX’s broader strategy to provide investors with greater agility and modern market infrastructure that supports efficient capital allocation, enhanced liquidity, and advanced risk management. ADX will continue to manage intraday volatility, including temporary trading pauses in exceptional circumstances to maintain an orderly market.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Salama Al Marzooqi

Corporate Communications

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Email: AlmarzooqiS@adx.ae