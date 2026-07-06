SMS now provides brands and agencies with a single commercial route to TikTok advertising solutions in Saudi Arabia, backed by SRMG’s market-leading media ecosystem, premium audiences and regional reach.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - SRMG Media Solutions (SMS), the commercial and advertising arm of Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), has entered into a new commercial agreement with TikTok that enables advertisers to access TikTok advertising solutions alongside the region’s largest media portfolio through a single commercial relationship.

As an official TikTok Advertising Sales Partner in Saudi Arabia, SMS will market, sell and manage TikTok’s advertising solutions for brands and agencies across the Kingdom, providing end-to-end support across campaign strategy, planning, activation, optimization, measurement and performance.

Unlike traditional advertising sales partnerships, the agreement creates a unified commercial proposition for advertisers. Through a single partner, brands and agencies can now plan, buy and execute campaigns across TikTok and SRMG-owned media inventory, enabling coordinated audience strategies, creator collaborations, premium content integrations and cross-platform measurement at scale.

The agreement represents the commercial evolution of a multi-year relationship between TikTok and SRMG. Building on earlier collaborations focused on creators, content innovation, ecosystem development and audience engagement, this new phase expands the partnership into advertising sales, campaign activation and integrated commercial opportunities for brands.

As part of the agreement, SMS will combine TikTok’s advertising capabilities with the region’s largest owned media ecosystem. Beyond platform advertising, advertisers gain access to SRMG’s portfolio of premium news, business, sport, lifestyle and entertainment brands, audience communities, creator networks, content studios and exclusive rights properties through a single commercial relationship. This combination of platform scale and premium media environments creates a unique opportunity for advertisers in the market.

Backed by the region’s largest media portfolio, SMS reaches more than 270 million people across MENA through over 25 media brands. In 2025 alone, SMS delivered more than 3,900 campaigns for over 600 advertisers, generating 50 billion impressions and 30 billion video views.

The agreement expands the opportunities available to advertisers across SRMG’s portfolio, including Asharq Al-Awsat, Arab News, Asharq Business, Billboard Arabia, GOAT, Manga Arabia, Sayidaty, Arrajol, Thmanyah and Al Thaqafeyah, alongside exclusive sports properties including the Saudi Pro League rights portfolio.

The agreement arrives as Saudi Arabia strengthens its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing advertising markets. Digital advertising spend in the Kingdom is forecast to grow 16.8% in 2026 to reach US$4.68 billion and is projected to approach US$8 billion by 2029.

Nedaa Almubarak, Chief Executive Officer of SRMG Media Solutions, said:

“Advertisers no longer need to choose between platform reach and premium media environments. Through a single commercial relationship, brands can now access TikTok’s advertising capabilities alongside the region’s largest media ecosystem. By bringing together platform scale, trusted content, engaged communities, creators and exclusive rights properties, we are creating a new model for integrated advertising in Saudi Arabia.”

About SRMG

SRMG has been transforming the MENA industry since 1972 and is the region’s largest integrated media group with over 30 leading titles. Across TV, digital, print and film, SRMG delivers top tier content in seven languages across four continents. With an ever-evolving consumer landscape, SRMG has launched seven business verticals. SRMG has enhanced its portfolio by developing significant partnerships with major international media brands such as Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Independent, Billboard, Penske Media Corporation and Shueisha. Through its network, SRMG brings the very best global content, high-quality production expertise, and premium entertainment to local audiences.

For more information about SRMG, please visit: www.srmg.com

About SRMG Media Solutions (SMS)

SRMG Media Solutions (SMS) is SRMG’s commercial and advertising arm, delivering integrated, insight-led solutions that connect brands with premium audiences across the MENA region and beyond. Backed by the region’s largest media portfolio, SMS brings together data, creativity, and strategic distribution across digital, social, video, audio, experiences, and branded content to help partners build relevance, expand impact, and drive measurable business results.

Through a portfolio spanning leading news, business, lifestyle, entertainment, sport, and youth brands, SMS enables advertisers to engage audiences with precision, credibility, and cultural relevance. Its approach is designed to deliver meaningful visibility, stronger engagement, and measurable outcomes at scale.

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