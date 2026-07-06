Top achievers Anna Startseva and Arhaan Jain score 44 and 43 points respectively

Graduates secure places at leading universities worldwide, including Duke University, UCLA, Imperial College London and Kings College London.

Dubai, UAE: Repton Dubai is proud to announce another year of outstanding International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (IBDP) results, reflecting the academic excellence, ambition and determination of its graduating cohort.

This year, the Class of 2026 achieved an average score of 35 points. In addition, 55% of students attained 35 points or more, demonstrating consistently strong academic performance across the cohort. 19% of students achieved an exceptional 40 points or more, while the highest individual score was 44 points, reflecting the calibre of Repton Dubai's highest achievers.

Graduates from this year's cohort have secured places at some of the world's most prestigious universities, including Duke University, UCLA, Imperial College London and King's College London, continuing Repton Dubai's strong track record of preparing students for success at leading higher education institutions around the world.

These achievements are particularly noteworthy given the exceptional circumstances surrounding this year's examination cycle. Following the cancellation of external examinations across the UAE due to regional conflict and security concerns, students were assessed through alternative arrangements implemented by the International Baccalaureate Organisation, drawing on a range of academic evidence collected throughout their studies. Despite the uncertainty and disruption, Repton Dubai has maintained performance and value added in line with previous cohorts in these difficult circumstances, with students demonstrating remarkable resilience, adaptability and commitment to their learning, achieving outstanding outcomes.

Among the school's highest achievers is Anna Startseva, who achieved 44 points and will be attending Duke University to study Mechanical Engineering. Another standout student, Arhaan Jain, achieved 43 points and has secured a place at UCLA to study Business.

Michael Bloy, Principal of Repton Dubai, said: "We are immensely proud of our students' achievements this year. These results are particularly meaningful given the exceptional circumstances they faced throughout their final year. Despite uncertainty and disruption, our students demonstrated resilience, maturity and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their success is a testament not only to their academic ability, but also to their character, determination and ambition. We congratulate every student and wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their educational journey."

Glen Radojkovich, Managing Director, Cognita UAE, added: "These results are a reflection of the exceptional talent, determination and ambition of Repton Dubai's students, as well as the dedication of its teaching and leadership teams. Achieving such strong outcomes in a year marked by significant challenges demonstrates the strength of the school's academic provision and its commitment to supporting every student to achieve their full potential. We are proud to celebrate their success and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make at universities and in communities around the world."

Matthew Whittaker, Assistant Headteacher and Head of Sixth Form at Repton Dubai, commented: "It has been incredibly rewarding to watch this group of students grow throughout their time in Sixth Form. Beyond their academic achievements, they have shown compassion, leadership and a willingness to support one another, even during a year of unexpected challenges. These IB results reflect the hard work and determination they have invested over the past two years, and we couldn't be prouder of all they have accomplished. We look forward to seeing them embrace the exciting opportunities that lie ahead and know they will continue to make a positive impact wherever they go."

Repton School has long been recognised for its academic heritage and global outlook. In previous years, graduates have secured places at some of the world’s most esteemed universities, including the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, Stanford University, Columbia University, Boston University, the University of Edinburgh, and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Rated Outstanding by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) since 2014, and featured in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2026 as one of the top 10 in the Middle East, and among the top three schools in Dubai, Repton Dubai remains committed to nurturing well-rounded, globally-minded individuals prepared to thrive in the world’s leading universities and beyond.

For more information on Repton Dubai, please visit: https://www.reptondubai.org/

For more information and media enquiries:

Plus 1 Communications, Madhu Dhanapal / madhu@plus1comms.com

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the school celebrated a decade of Outstanding rating by the KHDA, and has also attained a significant milestone, ranked among the top 5 schools in Dubai and top 10 schools in the Middle East region in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2026.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme, BTEC and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba, making it the largest school in the region.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers 14 academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar. www.cognita.com.