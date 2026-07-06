Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: SAL Logistics Services, the national leader in cargo handling, logistics solutions, and supply chain management in the Kingdom, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Energy and Water Academy to enhance joint cooperation in training, qualification, consultancy, and national talent development. The MoU aims to support the readiness of national capabilities and strengthen their professional competencies in the logistics sector, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The areas of cooperation include implementing specialized training programs, providing technical and professional consultancy services, and developing joint initiatives to build national capabilities and enhance skills within the logistics sector. The cooperation also includes the exchange of knowledge and expertise, leveraging the training capabilities of the Energy and Water Academy and SAL’s operational expertise to improve professional practices and performance quality.

SAL affirmed that the MoU is an extension of its efforts to empower national talent, promote knowledge exchange, and build a work environment that supports continuous learning. This contributes to strengthening workforce readiness to meet the requirements of the logistics sector and the future of business in the Kingdom.

For its part, the Energy and Water Academy stated that its cooperation with SAL reflects the importance of strategic partnerships between operational and training sectors. This collaboration will contribute to developing training programs and initiatives that meet labor market needs and support the development of qualified talent capable of contributing to economic growth and sustainable development.

This partnership represents a model of integration between the private sector and the academic sector, as SAL and the Energy and Water Academy work together to build clear pathways for talent development and applied knowledge. This supports the Kingdom’s competitiveness and strengthens its position as a leading regional and global logistics and knowledge hub.