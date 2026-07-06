The contract marks a significant milestone in Thales’ industrial localisation strategy in Egypt, with production and assembly to be conducted through TBEI, the Thales–Benha joint venture.

This award reinforces Thales’ footprint in Egypt, positioning TBEI as a national champion for advanced tactical communications.

Thales today announced the signature of the VHF-HD contract with the Egyptian Ministry of Defence, marking the first major programme awarded to TBEI, the joint venture between Thales and Benha Electronics Industries, a company fully owned by Egypt’s Ministry of Military Production, created in January 2025.

This contract is part of the broader agreement signed in 2022 between EMOD and Hanwha Defense for the delivery of the VHF-HD tactical communication devices, which require robust interoperability and proven tactical communications solutions.

With this first contract, TBEI begins its journey to become Egypt’s national champion in military communications, supporting industrial localisation across several domains including tactical radios, tactical networks and network hybridisation, military satellite communications and services.

“This new contract marks a major step forward in our long-standing partnership with Egypt. By leveraging Thales’ field-proven tactical communications portfolio, we are proud to support through TBEI the Egyptian Ministry of Defence with interoperable, reliable and scalable systems that enhance operational effectiveness while contributing to local industry development.” said Christophe Salomon, Executive Vice-President, Secure Communications & Information Systems, Thales.

Thales has been present in Egypt for over five decades, supporting the country in defence, identity and cybersecurity. The creation of TBEI reflects a shared ambition to reinforce sovereign capabilities and expand opportunities in the regional re-export market.

The Thales VHF-HD radios selected by EMOD are combat-proven tactical systems renowned for meeting rigorous operational requirements. Their robustness, performance and maturity were key factors in the customer’s choice. Future technology enhancements — including advanced networking and AI-enabled features — are already being examined jointly by TBEI and Thales.

Thales contributes to Egypt's growth and national sovereignty through local cooperation, and by fostering local talent. Employing close to 460 people across four sites, the Group works closely with national partners, including Benha which have already assembled thousands of Thales technology-based radios for the Egyptian Armed Forces. Thales also invests in developing local talent, notably through the Thales Training Academy for Technology and Engineering launched in 2024 in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the French University in Egypt.

To know more:

Dismounted Tactical Radio Communications | Thales GroupThales in Egypt | Thales Group

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies. Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

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