​​​​Dubai, UAE – PRYPCO Mortgage, the home financing vertical of PRYPCO, the region's leading fintech platform, has recorded its strongest month on record, with mortgage disbursals increasing by 30% compared to June 2025 and surpassing the record it set in January 2026. The company has now facilitated more than AED 20 billion in mortgages in just three years, helping thousands of buyers secure financing through a network of more than 20 leading banking partners.

The performance reflects the continued strength of Dubai's property market, where sustained population growth, international investment and improving financing conditions continue to drive demand. Despite recent regional uncertainty, buyer activity has remained resilient, with mortgage demand accelerating as confidence strengthens and reinforcing Dubai's position as one of the world's leading real estate investment destinations.

"What's most encouraging isn't that we've broken another record, it's what that growth represents," said Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO. "Many of these buyers made their purchasing decisions during a period of regional uncertainty, and today we're seeing those transactions convert into completed mortgages. That tells us confidence in Dubai remains exceptionally strong. Buyers continue to view the city as one of the world's safest and most attractive places to live, invest and build long-term wealth."

"We're also seeing a clear shift in how people expect to secure a mortgage. Buyers want speed, transparency and access to the best financing options available, not the limitations of a single bank. That's exactly the experience we've built."

Essa Ibrahim, Co-founder and President of PRYPCO, added: "This level of growth reflects more than a strong month for PRYPCO, it reflects how quickly digital mortgage platforms are becoming the preferred way to finance property in the UAE. Buyers no longer expect lengthy paperwork or multiple bank visits. They expect a seamless digital experience that gives them access to the market quickly and confidently. As Dubai's real estate sector continues to evolve, technology will increasingly become the infrastructure that powers every home purchase."

Demand is broad based: first-time buyers, long-term residents upgrading their homes and international investors seeking to establish a foothold in Dubai, a city that continues to attract global talent, businesses and capital. While cash transactions remain a significant part of the market, mortgage-backed purchases are once again gaining momentum as approval times shrink and access improves.

PRYPCO attributes the record growth to improving market conditions, faster lending decisions, stronger competition among banks and increasing adoption of digital mortgage solutions. The company's exclusive InstaMortgage platform, which provides eligible buyers with mortgage pre-approval in as little as two minutes, has continued to reduce friction in the home-buying process and improve access to financing.

PRYPCO Mortgage is now preparing for its next phase of expansion, with plans to extend its footprint across the UAE and explore opportunities in key markets across the region. Backed by continued investment in digital innovation, including solutions such as InstaMortgage, the company is further cementing its position as one of the region's leading mortgage platforms while making home financing faster, simpler and more transparent for a growing number of buyers.

About PRYPCO Mortgage

PRYPCO Mortgage is the dedicated financing division of PRYPCO, a leading Fintech company reshaping property investment and ownership in the region. With end-to-end mortgage services, partnerships across all major UAE banks, and a commitment to innovation, PRYPCO Mortgage is at the forefront of the UAE’s evolving real estate finance ecosystem.

About PRYPCO

PRYPCO is a next-generation Fintech company reshaping the real estate market through tokenization, fractional ownership, gold, simplified mortgages, Golden Visas, Will services and digital accessibility for real estate agents. Founded by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO’s ecosystem includes PRYPCO Mint (tokenized investment), PRYPCO Blocks, PRYPCO Mortgage, PRYPCO One for agents, and PRYPCO Golden Visa. With a bold vision to enable real estate freedom, PRYPCO is setting new standards in how people invest, own, and benefit from property.

For any press enquiries, please contact:

Karen Lobo,

PR & Communications Manager

​​​​​​​karen.lobo@prypco.com