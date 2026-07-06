Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Qashio, the MENA region’s leading spend management solution, is rewarding its UAE customers with exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ fan experiences, including premium viewing access, interactive competitions, and hospitality benefits at Emirates Golf Club’s Footy Central in Dubai. The initiative gives customers the opportunity to experience a dedicated football watch party destination during the world’s biggest football tournament.

Running from 11 June to 19 July 2026, Footy Central will screen live matches alongside themed F&B, interactive games, family-friendly activities, competitions, and matchday entertainment. The programme builds on the global appeal of football’s premier event, which reached more than five billion viewers across all platforms during its previous edition, and reflects Qashio’s value proposition beyond spend management by turning client loyalty into tangible rewards and premium benefits.

The campaign will unlock exclusive access to selected matchday rewards and fan activations for Qashio customers, including F&B vouchers, matchday credits, Viya Points, gaming rewards, and VIP hospitality experiences. Viya Points, the digital reward currency within the Viya App ecosystem, can be redeemed across a premium lifestyle network of 400 venues, extending the value of the campaign beyond the matchday.

Guests can participate in the Ronaldo Header Challenge, where they can test their heading accuracy, while the FIFA Console Zone will host the PS5 FIFA Esports Challenge: Road to the Cup, with guests competing in head-to-head matches for leaderboard positions and daily rewards. Half-time engagement will include lucky draws during key matches, alongside Predict & Win competitions that reward guests for accurate match predictions.

Armin Moradi, CEO and Founder of Qashio, said, “Football is the most popular sport in the UAE among both Emiratis and the broader expat population, which makes the FIFA World Cup 2026™ a powerful moment to celebrate with our customers. Qashio was built to help businesses manage spend with more control and value, and this campaign extends that promise by turning loyalty into memorable experiences for finance leaders and teams across the country.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ customer rewards campaign reflects Qashio’s broader approach to building a spend management platform that combines financial control with meaningful customer engagement. Through rewards, activations, competitions, and hospitality benefits, Qashio is continuing to create value for businesses beyond transactions, while giving customers new ways to engage with one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world.

For more information on the Footy Central experience and partnership opportunities, visit the link.

About Qashio

Qashio is a leading spend management platform that gives finance teams real-time visibility and control over company spending. With powerful automation features, unlimited cards, policy-driven approvals, and exclusive global reward partnerships, Qashio enables businesses to save time, reduce risk, and maximise value on every transaction. Headquartered in Dubai, Qashio is expanding rapidly across MENA, Europe and the UK.

In 2025 alone, Qashio accelerated its growth trajectory with a series of strategic milestones across Europe and MENA region. The company expanded its physical presence with a new office in Abu Dhabi and scaled its UAE operations to over 100+ employees, strengthening its product, engineering, and go-to-market capabilities. Qashio also entered the Saudi market through the acquisition of Sanad Cash, reinforcing its commitment to building a unified spend management ecosystem across the GCC. During the year, Qashio significantly enhanced its flagship Qashio Points loyalty program, adding more than 10 airline partners and elite hotel groups, positioning it as one of the most comprehensive rewards propositions for business spending in the region. In 2026, Qashio officially expanded to Europe with its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Additionally, the launch of Qashio for Travel introduced a specialised financial platform purpose-built for UAE-based travel agencies, OTAs, and TMCs, addressing the industry’s most critical challenges, including high FX costs, payment fraud, and manual operational inefficiencies.