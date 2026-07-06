Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Royal Bahrain Hospital has been awarded gold certification in Patient-Centred Care and Patient Experience, as part of The Gold Initiative Certificate – 7th Edition by the Arab Hospitals Federation. This new regional recognition underscores the hospital’s excellence in delivering patient-focused healthcare services, reaffirming its position as a leading provider of integrated healthcare in Bahrain and the wider region.

The Gold Initiative Certificate is among the most prominent awards in the Arab healthcare sector. It recognises healthcare institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance in creating patient-centred treatment environments, embracing the best innovative global practices, and continuous improvement to enhance the quality of patient experiences through all stages of care.

This achievement reflects Royal Bahrain Hospital’s holistic approach to healthcare by delivering a comprehensive experience that transcends traditional treatment. The hospital provides integrated, compassionate care rooted in respect, empathy, and effective communication, creating personalised treatment pathways that actively involve patients in their healthcare journeys, ensuring the highest standards of support and comfort at every step.

This certification positions Royal Bahrain Hospital among the Arab region’s top healthcare institutions that exemplify excellence in patient-centred care. It acknowledges the hospital’s success in making the patient experience a fundamental element of its medical services, establishing an institutional culture where dignity, satisfaction, and quality of experience are true indicators of excellence.

On this occasion, Dr. Sheriff Mohamed Sahadulla, Group CEO of KIMSHEALTH, stated, “We are honoured that Royal Bahrain Hospital has received this distinguished regional recognition, which affirms the success of our ‘Patient First’ strategy. This milestone reflects the dedication of our medical and administrative teams in delivering healthcare services that not only excel clinically but prioritise the quality of patients’ as well as their family members’ human experience within the hospital.”

He added, “Patient experience is now a critical measure of healthcare excellence worldwide. Thereby, we continue to invest in advancing our services, fostering innovation, and adopting cutting-edge medical practices and technologies to ensure comprehensive treatment that meets the highest international standards and fulfils the aspirations of our community.”

This achievement reaffirms Royal Bahrain Hospital’s ongoing commitment to its ‘Patient First’ philosophy, which is central to its operational strategy. The hospital remains dedicated to advancing its healthcare system, employing the latest medical technologies, and implementing the highest standards of quality and patient safety, thus strengthening Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for specialised medical services.

Royal Bahrain Hospital is a leading medical institution under the KIMSHEALTH Group in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It offers a wide range of multidisciplinary services delivered by select medical and administrative professionals. The hospital focuses on innovation, social responsibility, and patient-centred healthcare, aligned with its mission to provide world-class healthcare services within the Kingdom.