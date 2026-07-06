Middle East - General Motors (GM) is bringing Google Geminiⁱ to eligible vehicles in the Middle East, giving owners a more natural, helpful and intuitive in-vehicle AI experience in English and Arabic.

This launch marks an early step toward GM’s broader AI vision, previewed at GM Forward —introducing Google Gemini today, while delivering a more deeply integrated, native GM AI experience powered by OnStar in the future.

Gemini is now rolling out to eligible 2025 and newer Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac vehicles equipped with Google built-in across the Middle East. The update will be delivered over several months, with owners receiving a notification on their infotainment screen when Gemini is ready for their vehicle.

“Gemini delivers AI assistance to drivers across every segment and price point for a wide range of everyday needs. That kind of scale is only possible because of the connected vehicle foundation GM has built through OnStar over the past 30 years,” said Tim Twerdahl, Global Vice President of Product Management, General Motors.

Gemini is available with Google built-in2 through GM’s infotainment system, drawing on the power of GM vehicle’s software platform and OnStar connectivity to deliver richer information. Customers will notice an upgrade from the current Google Assistant to a smarter, more intuitive AI assistant that continues to improve over time.

With Gemini, GM owners can interact with their vehicle more naturally, without needing to memorize commands or repeat themselves. Drivers can ask Gemini to summarize incoming messages, help draft a reply, translate a text before sending, or add personality to a message. They can even ask for a road trip playlist, a podcast recommendation that fits the time left in the drive, or help brainstorming family holiday ideas and everyday tasks.

Through fluid conversations, drivers can begin with one request, then refine it with follow-up questions without starting over. For example, they can ask for the nearest fuel station, add a coffee stop on the way, and then ask for a restaurant with only a short detour from the route.

The experience is especially useful for busy days on the road, whether for everyday family driving or managing multiple stops. Gemini helps reduce friction by making it easier to plan, discover, and stay connected through voice.

To use Gemini, owners should ensure they are connected to OnStar, signed in to the Google Play Store, and opted in to Gemini.

Next time owners get into their Chevrolet, GMC or Cadillac vehicles with Google built-in, they can simply say, “Hey Google,” and try something new with Gemini. This marks the beginning of a broader AI-enabled experience in GM vehicles.

For more info, contact Fadi Tadros, Senior Communications Manager, fadi.tadros@gm.com

About OnStar:

Launched in 1996, OnStar is a wholly owned subsidiary of GM Holdings LLC (“GM”) and offers emergency, security and navigation services in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac models. OnStar has been making its mark across select markets in the Middle East since 2021. For more information, visit www.onstararabia.com.

1Google and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC.

Google Gemini and Gemini Live will be available in a future update. Features may differ depending on subscription, and results may vary. Some connected apps require setup. Compatibility and availability varies.

2Google built-in services are subject to limitations and availability may vary by vehicle, infotainment system, and location. Select service plan required. Certain Google Actions and functionality may require account linking. User terms and privacy statements apply. Google, Android Auto, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.