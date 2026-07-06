United Arab Emirates: Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS) and LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen awareness, support earlier diagnosis, and improve the management of Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) across the UAE.

The agreement was signed during the opening of LEO Pharma’s new regional office in Expo City Dubai, a milestone that reflects the company’s growing presence in the UAE and its commitment to advancing dermatology care across the Gulf region. It aims to build a coordinated ecosystem that supports earlier recognition of Chronic Hand Eczema symptoms, timely diagnosis, patient education, healthcare professional engagement and improved outcomes for people living with the condition.

Frederik Kier, Executive Vice President, International Operations, LEO Pharma, stated: “Chronic Hand Eczema places a considerable burden on patients, affecting not only their physical health but also their emotional well-being, social participation and professional lives. By bringing together the expertise of the Emirates Dermatology Society and LEO Pharma’s global medical dermatology leadership, we can improve education and support earlier diagnosis and management of the disease. This partnership, together with our expanded presence in Dubai, demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting patients, healthcare professionals, and the future of dermatology care across the UAE and the wider region.”

Chronic Hand Eczema is one of the most common skin disorders affecting the hands, impacting approximately one in 20 people worldwide(1). Characterised by persistent itching, pain, redness, swelling, blistering, bleeding, and cracked skin, the condition can significantly affect a person’s quality of life, emotional wellbeing, social interactions and ability to work. Despite its prevalence and impact, Chronic Hand Eczema remains under-recognised and under-treated, creating a need for greater public awareness and earlier intervention.

The MoU signing coincides with the inauguration of LEO Pharma’s new office in Expo City Dubai, which will serve as the headquarters for the company’s Emerging Markets leadership team. The UAE has become an increasingly important market for healthcare innovation and advanced treatment adoption, making it a strategic hub for LEO Pharma’s regional operations. The new headquarters will strengthen collaboration with dermatologists, healthcare providers, government entities and industry stakeholders while supporting faster access to innovative dermatology solutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and wider Emerging Markets region.

Through its expanded regional presence and strategic partnerships, LEO Pharma aims to accelerate access to specialised dermatology expertise and improve outcomes for patients living with chronic skin conditions across the region.

(1) CHE is one of the most common skin disorders of the hands, with a prevalence rate of ~4.7% (approx. 12 million adult Americans) or one in 20 people worldwide



About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,000 people worldwide. Together, we reach far beyond the skin. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com.



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