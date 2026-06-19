Bahrain’s tech startup ecosystem has generated a staggering $1.6 billion in value, marking a phenomenal 759 per cent surge compared to five years ago, a major global report revealed yesterday.

The landmark Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) 2026, officially launched today at the high-profile VivaTech conference in Paris, confirmed the kingdom’s status as a premier regional launchpad for innovation and business expansion.

According to the comprehensive global study, Bahrain has secured a coveted spot among the Top 5 Middle East and North Africa (Mena) Ecosystems in Performance, which tracks accumulated tech startup value from funding and exits.

The kingdom also ranked among the Top 10 Mena Ecosystems in the ‘AI-Native Cluster’ – highlighting the intensity of local artificial intelligence activity – and among the Top 15 in the R&D Engine category for research-driven innovation.

The report is published annually by global research firm Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network, in close collaboration with Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen).

Reacting to the stellar global rankings, Tamkeen deputy chief executive officer of strategy and insights Alya Alaali said Bahrain’s agile framework gives it a definitive competitive advantage.

Ms Alaali

“Bahrain’s distinctive advantage lies in its agile startup ecosystem, which enables entrepreneurs to develop and test their ideas within a supportive environment that facilitates expansion into regional markets,” Ms Alaali said.

She emphasised that Tamkeen is actively rolling out fresh initiatives to accelerate business growth, stimulate innovation, and expand access to financing and emerging tech to ensure local and regional competitiveness.

Startup Genome Mena managing director Samantha Evans praised Bahrain’s razor-sharp economic focus.

“Rather than trying to compete on size, Bahrain has focused on precision, building depth in fintech and adjacent technologies where it can lead,” Ms Evans said. “With Tamkeen anchoring this approach, the ecosystem is proving that targeted investment and clear positioning can outperform broader, less focused strategies.”

The GSER 2026 identified fintech, blockchain, and AI and digital innovation as the primary engines powering Bahrain’s economic momentum, propelled by low-friction setups and business-friendly regulations.

Fintech remains a core pillar of growth, highlighted by the 2025 launch of a $185 million SME Fund to boost startup financing alongside multi-million dollar funding rounds for local platforms like Flooss and Fintologya.

In the blockchain sector, Bahrain built on its early-mover advantage by introducing pioneering regulatory modules on Stablecoin Issuance in 2025, which paved the way for massive market transactions including Rain’s $250m funding round and Paribu’s $240m acquisition of CoinMENA.

Artificial intelligence has similarly been solidified as a national priority following the introduction of a National Policy for the Use of AI in 2025, with the kingdom now actively aiming to train 50,000 citizens in AI by 2030 after becoming only the second regional nation to receive Unesco’s AI Readiness Assessment.

The report also highly praised Bahrain’s ease of finding skilled employees, pointing to a steady pipeline of specialised education.

In 2025 alone, more than 3,300 Bahrainis received advanced ICT training through Tamkeen programmes at institutes like Reboot01 Coding Institute and the MENA Innovation Academy.

This talent pool has successfully propelled homegrown scaleups – such as Unipal, Calo, and Flooss – into wider regional markets through structured expansion programmes.

Backed by over a decade of independent research across 65-plus countries, the GSER 2026 expanded its metrics this year to heavily feature AI capabilities, mirroring the technology’s growing role in global economic success.

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