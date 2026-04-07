Aramco Ventures, a subsidiary of Saudi oil giant Aramco, has invested in US-based Via Separations, a climate tech startup.

The venture capital arm is among the investors that participated in the American firm’s $36 million funding round, which also drew support from Climate Investment and Marathon Petroleum Corporation, among others.

The fresh capital will be used to scale the startup’s business and finance its deployment of a modular filtration platform into the refining and chemical sectors.

Via Separations is a venture-backed company that provides filtration systems designed to lower energy use in industrial separation processes by up to 90%. Its technology also seeks to significantly reduce emissions in industrial processing.

The investment will enable the company to deliver more commercial projects, boost manufacturing and introduce its new technology at a global scale, according to Shreya Dave, CEO of Via Separations.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com