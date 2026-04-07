ALEXBANK logged net profit after income tax valued at EGP 13.79 billion, marking a 34.8% year-on-year (YoY) leap, according to a press release

Net profit before income tax hit EGP 19.84 billion in 2025, an annual hike of 42.3% when compared to 2024.

The lender remains one of the most solid banks in terms of capital adequacy ratio, which stands at 27.54%, far exceeding the mandatory ratio set by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

Total assets jumped by 12.9% YoY to EGP 242.2 billion at the end of December 2025, while the net loans and facilities to customers and banks increased by 18.3% to EGP 80.7 billion.

ALEXBANK has contributed to supporting the Egyptian economy through the growth of its assets and liabilities, reporting total taxes amounting to EGP 6.05 billion in 2025.

The total net interest, fees, and commissions income climbed by 15.9% to EGP 24.9 billion.

Meanwhile, the bank is implementing a cost optimization strategy that leads to achieving an impressive cost-to-income ratio of 23.7%, delivering annualized return on average assets at 6.04%, and annualized return on average equity at 43.3%.

During the first half (H1) of 2025, the lender recorded 47% YoY higher net profits at EGP 7.5 billion.

In February, ALEXBANK penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Blu EV, an electric mobility solutions provider and an affiliate of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH), to support access to electric motorbikes and sustainable mobility in Egypt.

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