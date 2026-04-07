⁠UK shares advanced on Tuesday following the long weekend break, ‌boosted by energy and consumer staples stocks ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's deadline for ​Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran showed no sign of agreeing to ​Trump's demand ​that it open the strait by the end of Tuesday or suffer massive attacks on its civilian infrastructure, in what would be ⁠the biggest escalation yet of the war.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1% to 10,444.1 points by 1042 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.8%.

Trump has given Iran until 8 p.m. in Washington (midnight GMT and 3:30 ​a.m. in ‌Tehran) to ⁠end its blockade ⁠of Gulf oil.

Trading in the UK picks up on Tuesday after a ​long weekend break where markets were shut for ‌the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays.

The ⁠blue-chip index is set for its fifth straight day of gains, briefly hitting its highest level in over a month.

Media stocks were among the top gainers, jumping 2.5%; shares of advertising firm WPP climbed 7.4%.

Oil and gas climbed 0.7%; shares of giants BP and Shell were up 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

Consumer staples heavyweights Unilever and British American Tobacco rose 1% each. Both were among the biggest boosts to the ‌FTSE 100.

Aerospace and defence lagged, declining 1.8%; shares of ⁠Rolls-Royce were down 2.4%.

On the data front, ​a survey showed that businesses in Britain's services sector reported the biggest month-on-month jump in costs in March since 2021.

A U.S. inflation reading due ​later this ‌week would be on investors' radar for more clues ⁠on the Federal Reserve's interest rate ​path.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)