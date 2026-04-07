Custodian Investment Plc has delivered a standout financial performance for the 2025 financial year, posting robust growth across key metrics and surpassing the N1 trillion asset milestone for the first time in its history.

The Group’s audited results for the year ended December 31, 2025, show gross revenue surged by 48 per cent to N225 billion, up from N152 billion in 2024, reflecting strong topline expansion driven by its diversified business model. Profit Before Tax rose by 24 per cent to N77 billion, while Profit After Tax climbed to N68 billion from N55 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share also improved significantly, advancing by 26 per cent to N11.19, underscoring enhanced shareholder value amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

In a major balance sheet milestone, the Group’s total assets expanded sharply by 155 per cent to N1 trillion, compared to N416 billion recorded in 2024. Shareholders’ equity rose by 53 per cent to N199 billion, highlighting strengthened capitalisation and financial resilience.

The performance was underpinned by strategic expansion and strong operational execution, particularly within its core insurance segment. Insurance service revenue grew markedly from N96 billion to N141 billion, supported by improved underwriting results and wider distribution reach.

A key highlight of the year was Custodian’s successful acquisition of Quest Merchant Bank through the EverQuest Acquisition LLP consortium. The move signals the Group’s entry into merchant banking, wealth management, and advisory services, significantly broadening its earnings base and reinforcing its transition into a fully diversified financial services institution.

Speaking on the results, Group Managing Director, Wole Oshin, said the performance reflects “disciplined execution, the resilience of our business model, and our deliberate expansion into high-growth financial segments.”

Custodian Investment Plc, a leading investment holding company in Nigeria, maintains interests across insurance, pensions, trusteeship, asset management, and real estate. With its latest results, the Group has positioned itself for sustained growth while deepening its footprint across the financial services value chain.

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