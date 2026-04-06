ADNOC Gas has confirmed its domestic supply chain remains unaffected despite its Habshan complex sustaining damages on April 3 as a result of the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

“Domestic demand is being met through ADNOC Gas’ other facilities with no impact on customer supply,” the gas subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said in a bourse filing, while adding that it is actively collaborating with its international customers as needed.

The affected area was isolated, and a comprehensive assessment of the damage to the Habshan train is ongoing, ADNOC Gas stated.

The incident occurred on Friday due to falling debris following the interception by air defence systems in the Habshan area, resulting in the death of a contractor, an Egyptian national, the company confirmed.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi also reported multiple fires breaking out at a Borouge petrochemicals plant in the Ruwais Industrial Area due to debris from air defence interceptions. Production in affected areas has been suspended following the incident whilst damage assessment and repairs are being carried out.

Borouge has also confirmed it was able to sell a “significant proportion” of its production during the month of March via alternative routes following supply chain disruptions resulting from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

bindu.rai@lseg.com