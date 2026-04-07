Doha - The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index surged 185.84 points or 1.83% to close at 10,346.22 points yesterday helped by interest from investors.

The index concluded Sunday’s trading at 10,160.38 points. During yesterday’s session the volume of shares traded stood at 185,316,100 from 77,047,773 on April 5. Meanwhile the value of shares reached QR413.871m from QR153.196m in the previous session as a result of implementing 17,935 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 51 companies rose, while the prices of three companies decreased, and two companies remained unchanged.

The market capitalisation stood at QR612.771bn compared to QR601.859bn in the previous session.

The indices of all seven sectors ended in green zone yesterday. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate insurance, telecoms, and consumer goods and services gained 1.44%, 2.78%, 1.55%, 0.72%, 0.15%, 2.22%, and 1.31% respectively.

QSE Total Return Index gained 1.83% to 25,539.26, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 1.86% to 5,130.78 points, MSCI QSE 20 ESG Index gained 1.50% to 837.70 and QSE All Share Index rose 1.67% to 4,023.07 points

Top gainers in yesterday’s trade were Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing, Damman Islamic Insurance Company, Widam Food Company, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, and Industries Qatar rising by 5.9%, 4.5%, 3.8%, 3.7% and 3.2% respectively.

Meanwhile the QLM Life and Medical Insurance, Qatar Islamic Insurance, and Meeza QSTP were the top losers, declining 2%, 0.3%, and 0.3% respectively.

Last week, the net profit of the Qatar Stock Exchange listed firms were announced which witnessed a strong growth as the companies witnessed a surge of 3.11% in last year reaching QR53.331bn compared to QR51.720bn in 2024. This was mainly driven by the impressive performance of services and consumer goods, insurance and telecoms sector companies.

The QSE index ended the last week’s trading up by 0.66%, raising its balance by 66.85 points to reach 10,227 points, supported by the positive performance of five sectors, particularly the industrial sector, which recorded an increase of 1.62%.

The general index concluded its trading higher, maintaining a level above 10,000 points, and its performance remained consistent with the fluctuations of the geopolitical situation in the region.

The weekly QSE report showed positive performance for the banking and financial services sector at 0.91%, the telecommunications sector at 0.89%, the real estate sector at 0.30%, and the transportation sector at 0.11%.

The investors are awaiting the results data of QSE listed companies during the first quarter of 2026 and there are positive expectations for some sectors such as banks, financial services, insurance, services, and consumer goods. Companies are expected to begin announcing their first-quarter financial results this week.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

