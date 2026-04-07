Dubai's residential real estate market recorded 44,100 transactions in Q1 2026, says leading real estate advisory and property consultancy, Cavendish Maxwell.

The off-plan segment, which accounted for 73% of sales between January and March, grew 10.3% year-on-year.

Overall, the total sales of both off-plan and ready properties were up 4.2% compared to Q1 2025, although the ready segment declined 9.2%.

“While March was the softest month of the quarter with 12,700 transactions – down 10.5% compared to March 2025 – it is too early to confirm that the dip is directly related to regional tensions,” says Ronan Arthur, Director, Head of Residential Valuation at Cavendish Maxwell.

“Property sales data typically takes several weeks to be reflected in official statistics, so March’s figures are a mix of deals signed before and after the conflict began. Q2’s statistics, which will be available in the coming months, will give a much clearer picture of market direction,” he adds.

Ready sales fell 35% in March compared to a year ago, while off-plan remained stable with a 0.6% rise, it said.

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