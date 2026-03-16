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Goldman Sachs trimmed its 2026 earnings growth forecast for the MSCI emerging markets index by two percentage points to 23%, citing pressure on equity markets from the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The brokerage lowered the benchmark index's 3-month and 6-month target to 1520 and 1580 from 1570 and 1600 previously, but reiterated its 12-month target of 1680.
The MSCI EM index last closed at 1469.47 on Friday.
* The Wall Street brokerage expects 2026 earnings-per-share (EPS) for the benchmark index at $112 about 2% lower than its prior forecast, reflecting its 23% EPS growth.
* Goldman also estimated a $30 per barrel rise in oil prices could reduce the index earnings by about 3%-4%.
* "We think the near-term path could remain challenging as markets attempt to gauge the length and severity of damage to energy infrastructure and disruption to transit through the Strait of Hormuz," Goldman said in a note on Friday.
* Excluding the tech/AI markets of Korea and Taiwan, EM (excluding North Asia) offers 11% EPS growth compared to its prior forecast 13%.
* Within EM, Goldman expects Middle east and North Africa (MENA) region to take the sharpest hit to earnings followed by India.
* The brokerage expects EM North Asia to remain resilient and Latam could see 'modest' earnings upgrades as they benefit from higher energy and metal prices.
* The brokerage remains "strategically constructive" on EM equities and continues to recommend diversified exposure across regions, balancing tech-heavy North Asia with domestic-oriented EM markets.
* Goldman upgraded the EM energy sector to "neutral" from "underweight" rating citing near-term earnings tailwinds from higher oil prices.
* On the other hand, the brokerage downgraded real estate to "neutral" from "overweight" given risks to the UAE real estate sector - which accounts for nearly a third of the regional real estate weight.
(Reporting by Joel Jose and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)