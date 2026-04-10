Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Thursday’s trading session with a mixed performance, as the EGX30 index climbed by 1% to 49,078.6 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also climbed by 1.28% at 5,276.18 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV went down by 0.02% to finish at 5,455.99 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.19% at 12,993.46 points and by 0.24% at 18,187.73 points, respectively.

A total of 3.248 billion shares were traded at EGP 7.807 billion over 182,579 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 3.426 billion.

The individuals took over 75.8% of total trading transactions, while institutions accounted for 24.19% of trading.

Egyptian traders dominated 86% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 9.07% and 4.93%, respectively.

Foreign investors were buyers with EGP 304.920 million. The Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 162.829 million and EGP 142.090 million, respectively.