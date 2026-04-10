The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has achieved a 98% compliance rate for the disclosure of the audited annual financial statements for 2025, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of market integrity and transparency.

As a leading financial marketplace driving opportunity and growth, this achievement underscores a market environment built on trust and engagement. This supportive operating environment helped listed companies extend their sustained growth, as total net profit increased 17% year on year to over AED 200 billion, demonstrating a clear link between rigorous governance and robust economic performance.

A total of 99 out of 101 traded listed companies submitted their audited results within the legally mandated 90-day disclosure period. The figures exclude two companies with different fiscal calendars: one has already complied with its June year-end deadline, and the other’s March year-end report is not yet due.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said: “The higher compliance rate and lift in net profit tell a clear story of resilience as ADX-listed companies and their efforts in advocating good governance standards.

At the ADX Group, our priorities remain focused on providing an agile and liquid capital market, supported by a diversified investor base, strong institutional participation, and a regulatory framework that continues to strengthen investor confidence. We will leave no stone unturned to bolster Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s economic evolution, growth, and competitiveness.”

In 2025, ADX-listed companies distributed close to AED 74 billion in dividends to its shareholders and investors. This sustained commitment to corporate governance reinforces the ADX’s continuing efforts to attract and retain sophisticated global capital and expertise to Abu Dhabi.