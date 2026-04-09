Arab Finance: Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) posted 67.82% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at EGP 161.266 million in 2025, versus EGP 501.179 million, according to the financial results.

Net sales jumped to EGP 9.390 billion at the end of December 2025 from EGP 9.225 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) shrank to EGP 0.46 from EGP 1.44.

Regarding the standalone business, net profits after tax hit EGP 148.878 million last year, compared to EGP 494.308 million in 2024.

Non-consolidated sales profit per share declined to EGP 0.43 from EGP 1.42.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, net profits attributable to the parent company fell by 93.92% YoY to EGP 14.665 million from EGP 241.062 million in H1 2024.