Muscat --- The Muscat Stock Exchange "30" index concludedtoday's trading session at 8162.84 points, dropping 70.15 points, whichconstitutes a decline by 0.85 percent from the previous close of 8,233 points.

Tradingvalue soared to RO 44,925,205, marking a 32.75 percent decrease compared to theprior session's RO 66,800,546.

Marketcapitalization went down by 0.482 percent relative to the last trading day,reaching approximately RO 37.97 billion, according to the official reportissued by the MSX.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases totaling RO 1,578,000, constituting 3.51 percentof overall trading activity, while sales by non-Omani investors amounted to RO 5,529,000,representing 12.31 percent. Net non-Omani investment registered a drop of RO 3,951,000,or 8.80 percent.

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