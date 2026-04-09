Arab Finance: QNB Egypt delivered a solid financial performance in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, generating 33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits, reaching EGP 9.524 billion, according to an emailed press release.

The quarterly earnings were compared to the EGP 7.186 billion reported in Q1 2025. The growth was driven by a 24% YoY increase in net interest income to EGP 13.945 billion, versus EGP 11.204 billion.

This performance was achieved despite a 105% surge in the cost of risk, which reached EGP 1.54 billion.

Moreover, the lender also maintained a strong cost-to-income ratio of 17.3%, highlighting its operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.

Total assets hit EGP 1.044 trillion at the end of March 2026, up 12% from EGP 929.865 million at the end of December 2025.

QNB Egypt's customer deposits amounted to EGP 878.769 billion in Q1 2026, marking a 13% surge from EGP 777.567 billion end-December 2025.

As for the standalone business, net profits jumped by 27% YoY to EGP 8.862 billion in Q1 2026 from EGP 6.951 billion, while net interest income hiked by 24% to EGP 13.683 billion from EGP 11 billion.

Earlier this month, the lender was awarded the internationally recognized ISO 22301:2019 certification for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS).

In 2025, QNB Egypt logged EGP 30.065 billion in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest, up 13.62% from EGP 26.462 billion in 2024.