Market breadth closed on a neutral note, with gainers and losers evenly matched at 30 apiece. Leading the advancers’ chart were Trans-Nationwide Express Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc, UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust, Guinea Insurance Plc, and Regal Insurance Plc.

On the flip side, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, RT Briscoe Plc, Tantalizers Plc, Livestock Feeds Plc, and VFD Group Plc recorded the most significant declines.

Sectoral performance remained firmly positive, with all key indices closing in the green. The Banking index led the pack with a 1.12 per cent gain, followed by Insurance, which rose by 0.67 per cent. Consumer Goods advanced by 0.44 per cent, while Oil & Gas and Commodity indices gained 0.43 per cent and 0.30 per cent respectively.

The Industrial sector posted a modest increase of 0.18 per cent.

Despite the positive price movement, trading activity weakened across key metrics. Total volume traded declined by 35.71 per cent to 652.86 million shares, while turnover dipped by 1.84 per cent to N39.82 billion. The number of deals also fell by 3.08 per cent to 51,101 transactions, reflecting a cautious undertone among investors.

Analysts project a potentially softer outing in Friday’s session, as end-of-week profit-taking is expected to weigh on sentiment after the sustained rally.

Nevertheless, the market’s resilience and strong year-to-date performance continue to highlight the attractiveness of equities as investors position for opportunities amid evolving economic conditions.

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