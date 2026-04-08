Arab Finance: Faisal Islamic Bank logged standalone net profits valued at EGP 2.931 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, an annual leap of 232.5% from EGP 881.637 million, the financial results showed.

Revenues jumped by 43.6% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 9.529 billion at the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 6.635 billion.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) hiked by 240.6% to EGP 4.438 in Q1 2026 from EGP 1.303 in Q1 2025.

In 2025, the bank’s standalone profits amounted to EGP 4.329 billion, down 63.11% YoY from EGP 11.739 billion.

Faisal Islamic Bank is the first Egyptian Islamic and commercial bank. Its services cover three categories: finance and investment, banking services, and investment trustee services.