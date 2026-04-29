RIYADH - The risk awareness index among workers aged 18 years and above has reached 76.7 percent, according to the results of the 2025 Health and Safety at Workplace Statistics bulletin, released on Tuesday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The findings showed that the rate of occupational injuries among workers aged 15 years and above recorded 245 non-fatal injuries and 1.3 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers, excluding road traffic accident injuries.

The results showed that 51.8 percent of workers reported that their employers had taken preventive measures, 46.6 percent indicated the presence of at least one initiative to facilitate daily work tasks, and 34.5 percent reported the availability of at least one employer-provided resource related to their personal health.

The bulletin revealed that standing for long periods of at least four hours daily is the most common risk in the work environment, at 25.3 percent, followed by fatigue or working beyond capacity at 16.7 percent.

Regarding work-related health issues over the past 12 months, results showed that work-related stress ranked first at 6 percent, followed by eye and vision problems at 3 percent.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

