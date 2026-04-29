BEIJING: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending a multi-day rally, on reports the U.S. will extend its blockade of Iranian ports, ​likely prolonging supply disruptions from the key Middle East producing region. U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed aides to ​prepare for an ​extended blockade of Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials.

Trump will opt to continue to squeeze Iran's economy and oil exports by preventing ⁠shipping to and from its ports, the report said. Brent crude futures for June rose 52 cents, or 0.47%, to $111.78 a barrel at 0154 GMT, climbing for an eighth day. The June contract expires on Thursday and the more active July contract was at $104.84, up 0.4%.

U.S. West Texas ​Intermediate (WTI) futures for ‌June rose 57 cents, ⁠or 0.57%, to $100.50 ⁠a barrel after gaining 3.7% in the previous session, climbing for seven out of the last eight days.

"The recent ​rise in oil prices has been driven by the Strait blockade. ‌If Trump is prepared to extend the blockade, supply disruptions ⁠would worsen further and continue to push oil prices higher," said Yang An, an analyst at Haitong Futures.

Though there is a ceasefire in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, the conflict remains deadlocked while the sides seek a formal end to the fighting, with Iran shutting shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, and the U.S. blockading Iranian ports.

The U.S. is pressing for an end to what it claims is Iran's nuclear weapons programme while Iran is demanding some form of reparations ‌from the latest round of fighting, an easing of economic sanctions ⁠and some form of control over the Strait of Hormuz. The Hormuz ​shutdown is continuing to foster pulls from global inventories, with market sources saying late on Tuesday the American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude oil inventories fell for a second week.

Crude stocks fell by 1.79 million ​barrels in ‌the week ended April 24, the sources said. Gasoline inventories fell by ⁠8.47 million barrels, while distillate inventories fell ​by 2.60 million barrels.

(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)