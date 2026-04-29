JEDDAH - The Cabinet session, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Tuesday, commended the accomplishments of Saudi Vision 2030 throughout its first and second phases as it approaches its overarching objectives.

The Council of Ministers reviewed several reports concerning domestic affairs and the various accomplishments achieved under Saudi Vision 2030.

“These achievements bolster the development process and establish a more diversified and resilient economic model by increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors, expanding the production and investment base, launching specialized national programs and strategies to optimize resources and wealth, and enhancing the Kingdom’s capacity to adapt to global changes,” Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session.

The percentage of indicators that achieved their annual targets reached 93 percent of the key performance indicators, driven by structural, economic, financial, and legislative reforms that contributed to empowering sectors, attracting investments, improving the quality of life, and consolidating the Kingdom's global standing and competitiveness, the Cabinet noted while underscoring the importance of intensifying efforts to sustain this momentum in the third phase, accelerating the pace of work, and ensuring continued progress and prosperity.

At the outset of the session, the Crown Prince briefed the Cabinet on the contents of the message received by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman from President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti concerning bilateral relations.

The Crown Prince also informed the Cabinet of his consultations and discussions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa; Lebanese President Joseph Aoun; Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi; Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš and Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The Crown Prince expressed his gratitude to the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states for their efforts during the GCC Consultative Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, an event that reflected the Kingdom's commitment to strengthening communication, consultation, and joint action to achieve regional security and stability.

Al-Dossary said that the Cabinet reviewed the latest regional and international developments, particularly those in the region and their security and economic repercussions. The Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia's firm stance on these issues and its continued support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at establishing the foundations of global peace and stability.

The Cabinet commended government entities for their remarkable progress in the 2026 Emerging Technologies Adoption Readiness Index, highlighting their continued provision of innovative services that enhanced digital integration, increased productivity, and expedited completion while maintaining leadership in international rankings and indicators.

The Cabinet approved the regulations governing contracts with Saudis working abroad, and their salary scale. The Council also endorsed the organizational structure and manual for the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Energy and the Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy, and two MoUs for cooperation between the Ministry of Sport and both the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of Brunei Darussalam and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia.

It approved a MoU for cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Planning and the Portuguese Ministry of Economy and Territorial Cohesion, and another MoU for cooperation in promoting direct investment between the Ministry of Investment and the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar.

The Council approved an agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Nigeria on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters. The Cabinet approved a MoU between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Portuguese Economic and Food Safety Authority on matters related to their respective areas of expertise, and a MoU for cooperation and news exchange between the Saudi Press Agency and the Syrian Arab News Agency.

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