RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has urged citizens and residents to verify information and avoid spreading rumors or sharing unverified content, particularly in light of ongoing security developments in the region.

The ministry emphasized the importance of obtaining information from official and trusted sources, noting that the current situation requires a high level of public awareness and media responsibility.

It warned that sharing unverified information can mislead public opinion and create unnecessary concern.

The call comes alongside a series of air defense operations carried out by the Ministry of Defense in recent days, with Saudi air defenses intercepting ballistic missiles and drones before they reached their targets as part of ongoing efforts to protect the Kingdom’s airspace and vital infrastructure.

The Interior Ministry reiterated the importance of relying on official communication channels to support public safety and maintain stability.

Separately, Civil Defense confirmed that debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell on a residential area in Riyadh, injuring four Asian residents and causing limited property damage.

The Civil Defense spokesperson said response teams handled the incident in accordance with approved procedures, stressing that attempts to target civilian areas constitute a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

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