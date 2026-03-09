South Africa has endorsed the declaration to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050, joining 33 nations committed to expanding nuclear energy’s role in delivering clean, secure, and affordable energy systems.

South Africa’s participation underscores the country’s longstanding recognition of nuclear energy as a vital part of its energy mix.

As the only nation on the African continent with existing commercial nuclear generation, the decision signals strong continental leadership and renewed ambition for expanding clean baseload power.

Dr Sama León, Director General of World Nuclear Association, welcomed the decision, noting that South Africa’s commitment “adds tremendous momentum to the global effort” and sends a powerful signal of leadership across Africa and internationally.

She highlighted that nuclear energy can play an essential role in improving energy access, strengthening security, and meeting global climate objectives.