Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (DEWA) reported record consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2026, posting revenue of AED6.45 billion, EBITDA of AED2.88 billion, operating profit of AED1.29 billion, and net profit of AED0.94 billion.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman and MD & CEO of DEWA, said the authority remains committed to innovation and sustainability in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Al Tayer said, “DEWA delivered an exceptional start to 2026, achieving its highest-ever first-quarter revenue, EBITDA, operating profit and net profit. Consolidated net profit for the first quarter increased by nearly 90 percent compared with the same period last year, while clean energy accounted for 18.5 percent of total power generated during the quarter.”

He added that DEWA strengthened its water infrastructure by adding 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalination capacity, bringing total installed water desalination capacity to 555 MIGD.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA recorded standalone net profit of AED1.05 billion during the first quarter, representing a 55.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

He added that DEWA distributed AED3.1 billion in dividends in April 2026 for the second half of 2025 and, subject to approvals, expects to distribute another AED3.1 billion dividend in October 2026 for the first half of 2026.

Operationally, DEWA generated a record 11.09 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity during the first quarter, marking a 5.65 percent increase year-on-year. Clean energy generation reached 2.06 TWh, accounting for 18.5 percent of total power generation.

Desalinated water production reached a record 37.57 billion imperial gallons (BIG), up 5.51 percent compared to the same period last year.

DEWA added 19,803 customer accounts during the quarter. Over the 12 months ending in the first quarter of 2026, customer accounts increased by 65,086, representing annual growth of 5.08 percent.

By the end of the first quarter, DEWA’s installed generation capacity reached 17,979 megawatts (MW), including 3,860 MW from clean energy sources, representing 21.5 percent of the energy mix.

The authority also commissioned Block A of the Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plant, adding 60 MIGD to total water capacity. SWRO capacity now represents 23 percent of DEWA’s water production mix. DEWA expects to add a further 120 MIGD of SWRO capacity during 2026.

During the quarter, DEWA commissioned two 132kV substations and 400 substations operating at 11-6.6kV.

DEWA also expanded its EV Green Charger network to 2,223 charging points across Dubai, including stations licensed in partnership with government and private sector entities.

In line with its dividend policy, DEWA expects to pay a minimum annual dividend of AED6.2 billion during the first five years starting from October 2022. Dividends are distributed semi-annually in April and October.

DEWA held its Annual General Assembly on 2nd April, 2026, and distributed AED3.1 billion in dividends for the second half of 2025 on 20th April, 2026, based on a record date of 13th April, 2026.