UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, during which they discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties in support of mutual interests.

The two sides affirmed their shared commitment to advancing UAE–Finland relations and expanding cooperation, particularly in the fields of the economy, education, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and sustainability, to support the development ambitions of both countries and their peoples.

His Highness and the Finnish President also discussed developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as their impact on maritime security and the global economy.

President Stubb reiterated Finland’s condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities in the UAE, noting that they constitute a violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law. He also affirmed Finland’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people and residents.