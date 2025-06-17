Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Saturday that nearly 20 million electronic treatment approvals were issued during the 2024/2025 fiscal year through the General Authority for Health Insurance, marking a major step forward in the country’s healthcare digitalisation efforts.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesperson for the ministry, described the development as a “significant breakthrough” in digital transformation. He noted that over 13 million online appointments have been made across 250 clinics, with a further 120 clinics currently undergoing digital conversion and receiving new technical infrastructure.

In addition, 160 clinic archives have been fully digitised, with work ongoing on another 247. The authority has also automated 239 medical warehouses, as well as several specialised medical committees—including those for cardiology, cochlear implants, blood, and growth hormone treatments. Hospitals have been integrated into the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), streamlining the management and sharing of medical imaging.

Ahmed Mostafa, Head of the Health Insurance Authority, announced that the digital platform of the New Administrative Capital Hospital has been successfully linked to the National Unified Emergency and Safety Network. He added that preparations are underway to activate artificial intelligence (AI) services and upgrade the digital infrastructure across affiliated hospitals.

Mostafa reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to Egypt’s national digital strategy, emphasising that digitalisation is a central pillar of ongoing healthcare reform. He stressed that these efforts aim to enhance service quality, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes across the country.

