Doha - In a significant step towards advancing digital healthcare transformation and enhancing patient care, Apex Health, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, announced the signing of a strategic agreement with InterSystems to implement ‘TrakCare’, a unified health information system platform.

The agreement was signed by Joseph Hazel, Group Chief Executive Officer of Apex Health, and Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director for the Middle East, India & South Africa at InterSystems, during a signing ceremony at Apex Health’s headquarters.

Under the agreement, the InterSystems TrakCare unified health information system will create a single, longitudinal electronic medical record (EMR) and streamline clinical, administrative, and financial workflows. The solution will enable faster and safer clinical decision-making, improve care coordination, and support Apex Health’s ongoing digital transformation.

Commenting on the occasion, Joseph Hazel, Group CEO of Apex Health, said: “Digital transformation is a fundamental pillar of Apex Health’s strategic framework, guiding our ambition to advance healthcare excellence across the region. Our partnership with InterSystems marks a significant milestone, as the deployment of TrakCare will provide our clinicians with real-time, data-driven insights to ensure a seamless and integrated patient experience across our network of facilities. This reinforces our mission to deliver safe, personalised, and patient-centric care. It reflects Apex Health’s steadfast commitment to leveraging innovation and technology as enablers in shaping a healthier future for the communities we are privileged to serve.”

Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director – Middle East, India & South Africa at InterSystems, added:

“Partnering with Apex Health is a strategic inflection point for InterSystems’ growth in this important region. As one of the leading healthcare groups, Apex Health continues to set new benchmarks in patient experience and clinical excellence.

By deploying InterSystems TrakCare unified health information system, we are addressing Apex Health’s clinical and operational service requirements at The View Hospital and Korean Medical Center. Furthermore, we are establishing a repeatable blueprint for Apex Health’s expansion across Qatar and the wider MENA region — one that is data-driven, interoperable, and capable of onboarding new care facilities at pace.”

The implementation will include capabilities designed to enhance interoperability, enable real-time data access, and support future innovations such as advanced analytics and ecosystem integrations, ensuring the platform evolves with clinical and operational needs.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

