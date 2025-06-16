Egypt - Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairperson of the Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA), met with Tawfik Kandil, General Manager of Konecta Egypt, and Safinaz El-Kattam, Chief Business Officer for the Middle East and Africa, to explore potential collaboration in the areas of digital transformation and smart healthcare solutions.

El-Sobky emphasized that the meeting reflects the Authority’s commitment to expanding strategic partnerships with leading global technology firms to drive innovation in Egypt’s healthcare sector. He noted that this initiative supports the Authority’s broader vision to upgrade its technological infrastructure and enhance service quality through advanced digital tools.

He highlighted Konecta’s role as a global leader in integrated technology solutions and system integration, with investments of approximately $200m globally, underscoring its capacity to deliver large-scale, high-impact projects.

The discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation, including the development of integrated technology platforms to support the operation of smart healthcare facilities under the Universal Health Insurance System. A key proposal on the table was the establishment of an AI Center of Excellence within the Authority’s facilities. The center would be designed to enhance clinical decision-making, support health data analytics, and elevate the quality of healthcare services provided to Egyptian citizens.

El-Sobky reiterated the Authority’s strategic focus on digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence as essential tools for delivering more efficient and effective healthcare. He affirmed the EHA’s commitment to adopting the latest global technologies in order to keep pace with rapid advancements in digital health.

Konecta Egypt General Manager Tawfik Kandil expressed the company’s readiness to bring its global expertise and substantial investment capabilities to the partnership. He emphasized Konecta’s focus on innovation and sustainability as the foundation for developing Egypt’s digital health infrastructure.

Globally recognized for its leadership in customer experience and digital services, Konecta combines human-centered solutions with cutting-edge AI technologies. With over 25 years of experience, the company recently expanded its operations in Egypt, where it has established a global Center of Excellence for Generative Artificial Intelligence.

