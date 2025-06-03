UAE - M42, a global health leader powered by technology, continues to pioneer artificial intelligence (AI) and medical and clinical solutions as part of its mission to revolutionise health in the UAE and globally.

In a major advancement for precision oncology, M42 announced a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca and SOPHiA Genetics to bring cutting-edge liquid biopsy testing to the UAE, aimed at advancing cancer diagnosis, informing treatment decisions, and enabling faster, accurate biomarker testing across a broad range of cancers.

As part of the collaboration, M42 will integrate SOPHiA GENETICS’ MSK-ACCESS, powered with SOPHiA DDM technology, into its testing infrastructure, enabling non-invasive genomic profiling of cancers through a simple blood draw. This approach does not replace but rather complements routine cancer screenings and is designed for patients who are unable to undergo a solid tumor biopsy, enabling them to be matched with a precision therapy tailored to their specific cancer profile. Over the next 12 months, the partnership will enable liquid biopsy testing access across select leading hospitals across the UAE, providing patients with faster, less invasive biomarker insights compared to traditional tissue biopsies, while also strengthening testing infrastructure and capabilities for a wide range of cancers in the UAE.

The new testing programme will initially target lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers, among others, addressing some of the most critical cancer burdens in the region. Validation studies are set to commence shortly at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, marking a key milestone toward the full clinical launch planned for the latter part of Q2 2025. Over time, the collaboration will serve as a foundation for broader expansion across the Middle East, excluding Saudi Arabia, delivering world-class precision oncology solutions to a wider population.

Albarah El-khani, Senior Vice President, Operations, Integrated Health Solutions at M42, said: "At M42, we are committed to transforming care through innovation and collaboration. By partnering with AstraZeneca and SOPHiA GENETICS, we are bringing world-class liquid biopsy technologies to the UAE, empowering clinicians to deliver more precise and less invasive cancer care. This collaboration reflects our vision of democratizing health by making advanced diagnostics accessible to more patients, supporting not just early diagnosis but also real-time treatment monitoring and cost-effective, precise, predictive, and personalized care."

Sameh El Fangary, Cluster President GCC, AstraZeneca, shared:"At AstraZeneca, we are leading the way in the application of precision medicine. Our work, and our collaborations with partners across industry, are driving towards better treatments for patients as well as a more sustainable future for healthcare systems. Through our latest partnerships, we are committed to transforming cancer care for millions in the region by advancing early diagnosis and optimizing patient pathways from detection to therapy.”

Ross Muken, President of SOPHiA GENETICS, said: "Expanding access to advanced testing technologies is central to our mission at SOPHiA GENETICS. Partnering with M42 and AstraZeneca in the UAE allows us to equip healthcare providers with the tools they need to personalize care, monitor disease in real-time, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients across the region." - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).