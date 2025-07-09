UAE – BioSapien has extended its pre-Series A round to over $8 million, adding Globivest to its list of backers, alongside Global Ventures, Golden Gate Ventures, and Dara Holdings.

Globivest is the first women-led, gender lens venture capital fund from the MENA region, according to a press release.

The healthtech platform also announces the acquisition of world-class talent with 12 new appointments, including Zhiyu Xia PhD as Senior Manufacturing Engineer, Gaurav Vij MBA as Business Officer, and Nancy Sperling MS MS as the QC Lead.

Founded in 2018, BioSapien offers a flagship product, MediChip™, which is a drug delivery, 3D-printed, slow-release delivery platform attachable to any tissue with minimal systemic side effects.

Khatija Ali, CEO of BioSapien, said: “Two of the greatest challenges for young, fast-growing companies are establishing a strong balance sheet and attracting high-quality talent. Therefore, I am delighted to announce an extension of BioSapien’s pre-Series A funding round.”

She added: “A business is only as good as its people - so it is thrilling to be joined by such high-quality, diverse talent. Together, we will shape a future where precision medicine is both globally impactful and locally accessible.”

In January 2025, BioSapien extended its pre-Series A funding round to $7 million to tackle escalating cancer rates by leveraging advanced 3D printing technology.

During December 2024, the biotech company secured a $5.50 million pre-Series A funding round.

