The global healthcare market is undergoing a massive paradigm shift from the conventional way to digital healthcare, a long-overdue transformation, and the reflections are felt across the region too.

In 2024, the market attracted $25.1 billion globally, reflecting a 5.5-per cent year-on-year increase across thousands of deals. From start-ups to industry giants, tech investment is changing the face of healthcare. AI-driven innovations accounted for nearly half of all digital health advancements globally, with US AI start-ups securing 60 percent of all digital health funding in Q1.

A recent report from CB Insights reveals that digital health start-ups across the globe raised $5 billion during the first quarter of this year. This huge investment reflects a trend for fewer, higher-quality deals. In the first quarter of 2025, the average digital health funding deal was $6.4 million, according to the report.

The MENA region, Europe, APAC and the Americas have all attracted substantial investments in key areas, including oncology, medical diagnostics, and of course, Artificial Intelligence.

“Oman’s healthcare sector is steadily aligning with global trends in digital transformation. From the integration of electronic health records (EHRs) to the adoption of telemedicine and AI-driven diagnostics, the country is embracing innovation to enhance patient care and accessibility,” Dr Viresh Chopra from Oman Dental College says.

But with change comes challenges. And in the inertia-heavy, regulation-rich healthcare landscape, the report suggests that the only way to maintain momentum is through global collaboration.

Going forward embracing the challenges, the government’s commitment to Oman Vision 2040 has further accelerated this progress, encouraging public-private partnerships and investments in health tech. While challenges such as infrastructure and digital literacy remain, Oman’s forward-thinking approach signals a promising future where technology and healthcare go hand in hand.

“We are witnessing a clear and progressive shift towards digital transformation in the healthcare sector — both nationally and within our organisation. While global investments, like the $25.1 billion reported by CB Insights in 2024, highlight the momentum of this transformation, Oman is steadily aligning itself with this trend by embracing technology to improve efficiency, patient care and overall health outcomes,” says Ajimsha P A, Head of operations, NMC hospital.

Oman's hospitals are witnessing how digital tools are reshaping healthcare delivery. Healthcare providers have invested in Electronic Health Records (EHRs), AI-assisted diagnostics, and cloud-based data systems that streamline operations and reduce administrative burdens. Telemedicine, which gained strong traction during the pandemic, continues to be a critical component in enhancing accessibility for patients, especially in remote areas.

Self registration app and pay from home facility, wherein the patient will be directly coming to the outpatient clinic without hassle of waiting in queue and getting the care needed, are the new additions that Oman hospitals would see soon.

At the national level, initiatives such as Oman Vision 2040 are driving digitisation across sectors, including healthcare. The Ministry of Health has been proactive in launching digital health portals, mobile apps for appointment bookings and e-prescriptions, and even piloting AI-driven patient monitoring systems.

