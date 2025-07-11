In a resounding reaffirmation of its leadership in clinical excellence and operational precision, C-Care IHK has once again been accredited by Cohsasa, achieving an exceptional compliance score of 98 and securing a further three-year full accreditation award.

C-Care IHK theatre team celebrates the hospitals re-accreditation

This marks the hospital’s fourth consecutive accreditation since its journey with Cohsasa began in 2015, reflecting a decade-long dedication to safe, evidence-based, and patient-centered care. As one of only four Cohsasa-accredited hospitals in East Africa, C-Care IHK continues to elevate the standards of healthcare not only in Uganda but across the region.

Dr Miriam Mutero proudly displays the Cohsasa accreditation certificate

“Reaccreditation is a deeper test, it doesn’t stop at asking whether you can be excellent, but whether you can sustain excellence,” says Dr Miriam Mutero, general manager, C-Care IHK. “With this score of 98, we have once again proven that quality-class healthcare delivery is a present-day reality here in Uganda.”

C-Care IHK is a 115-bed acute multi-specialty hospital, renowned for pioneering services such as open-heart surgery, laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery, oncology, orthopaedics, cardiology, neurosurgery, and plastic surgery. It was the first private hospital in Uganda to perform both open-heart and keyhole surgeries, establishing itself as a leader in specialised healthcare.

Since earning its first accreditation in 2015, the hospital has grown into a preferred provider for major corporates, international NGOs, and United Nations agencies, all of whom require the highest standards in healthcare provision.

The most recent Cohsasa survey, conducted in early 2025, awarded C-Care IHK perfect scores in key departments including Laboratory Services, Access to Care and Patient Rights, Therapeutic Support Services, and Maintenance Services. These scores of 100 across core performance areas contributed to the hospital’s overall score of 98, placing it well above the global hospital benchmark, where a score between 85 and 90 is typically regarded as excellent.

C-Care’s IHK hospital in Uganda – re-accredited to provide world-class healthcare

Beyond clinical credibility, the impact of Cohsasa accreditation is equally strategic. “Accreditation is a win-win,” Dr Mutero adds. “It brings a direct impact on our bottom line, improving efficiency. Cohsasa’s stringent standards guide documentation, staffing, safety, and reduce risk, all the while attracting high-value partnerships.”

Between 2020 and 2024, C-Care IHK saw a 28% increase in corporate partnerships, with many institutions citing the hospital’s international accreditation status as a key driver of confidence.

These standards do not stop at compliance, they form a living, embedded framework across the hospital’s operations, shaping managerial decisions, internal audits, training programs, and strategic planning. “The Cohsasa roadmap strengthens how we think, deliver, and lead,” adds Jackie Nabukeera, head of Safety, Health, Environment and Quality.

This culture is not only recognised locally. Through Cohsasa’s accreditation by the ISQua External Evaluation Association (IEEA), the global gold standard for health accreditation bodies, C-Care IHK joins a select group of African institutions that meet internationally accepted healthcare delivery standards. An independent external survey conducted in March 2025 praised the hospital’s mature clinical governance, well-documented protocols, and commitment to continuous quality improvement.

“With every accreditation cycle, we set the bar higher,” says Sheila Aboth, group head of Brand and Patient Experience. “We do this not just for C-Care but to prove to Ugandans that you don’t have to fly out for excellent care. The excellence you are looking for is right here, homegrown, reliable, and always improving.”

Senior staff and drivers of the accreditation programme celebrate C-Care IHK’s achievement

